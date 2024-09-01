Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

