Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 452,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 56,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,990,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

