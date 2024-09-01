Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,752,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,073,000 after buying an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,343,000 after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after acquiring an additional 575,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

