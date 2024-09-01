SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,048 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 98,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

