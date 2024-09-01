SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $161.97.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

