SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.61. 30,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,201. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

