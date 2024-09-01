SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after buying an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after purchasing an additional 917,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,867. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95 and a beta of 3.40.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

