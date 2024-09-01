SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 2.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.96.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $342.88. 1,077,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.