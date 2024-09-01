SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Biohaven by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 1,893.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.40. 853,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,560. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

