SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 301,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,339,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 52,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,481,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $890.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.