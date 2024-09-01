SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,057. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

