SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,156. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

