SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,160. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

