Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.