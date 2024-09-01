Searle & CO. Invests $202,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. 902,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

