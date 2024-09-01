Searle & CO. Purchases 3,154 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,364,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

