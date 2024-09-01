SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Stock Down 3.1 %

SNES opened at $3.15 on Thursday. SenesTech has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($84.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

