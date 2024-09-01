Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.65. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 4,807 shares trading hands.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

