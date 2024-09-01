SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SentinelOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.28.

S stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

