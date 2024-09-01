Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
NYSE SHEL opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
