Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $380.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

NYSE:SHW opened at $369.37 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $370.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $169,770,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

