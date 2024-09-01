Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Increases By 17.6%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,161. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.