Short Interest in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rises By 20.2%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,507 shares of company stock valued at $92,442,963. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $117.31. 3,279,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,105. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.