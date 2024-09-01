Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Drops By 20.9%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Airship AI Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AISPW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Airship AI has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

