Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rises By 18.6%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 508,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,960. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $444.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 85,625.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

