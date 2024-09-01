Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expands By 9.9%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ALGT opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,153 shares of company stock valued at $100,536. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 369.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

