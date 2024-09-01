Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Rises By 21.5%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aqua Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.