Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Rises By 21.5%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Aqua Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aqua Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Power Systems
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.