Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Declines By 26.3%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Austal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.
Austal Company Profile
