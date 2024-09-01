Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Expands By 13.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Stock Down 4.1 %

BACHY opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

