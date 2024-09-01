Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Rises By 18.8%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 457,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

