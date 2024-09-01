Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Drops By 19.1%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BRKH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. 7,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,709,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

