Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Drops By 16.3%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $7.09 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
