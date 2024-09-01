Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Drops By 16.3%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $7.09 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

