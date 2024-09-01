Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Decreases By 11.5%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Cartica Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of CITEW stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,828. Cartica Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Cartica Acquisition
