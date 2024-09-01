Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Declines By 12.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,095,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 11,567,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,389.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

