Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Declines By 12.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,095,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 11,567,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,389.5 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
About COSCO SHIPPING
