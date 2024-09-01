Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Declines By 11.8%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
DMZPY stock remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.