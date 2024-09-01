Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Declines By 11.8%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

DMZPY stock remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

