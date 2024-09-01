Short Interest in East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Expands By 28.6%

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,492,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 17,494,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,372.0 days.

East Buy Price Performance

East Buy stock remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Friday. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands. East Buy has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

About East Buy

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

