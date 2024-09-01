Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 31.4%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) by 154.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.09% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

FSEA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.45.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

