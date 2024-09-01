Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 27.0%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 218,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.93.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.