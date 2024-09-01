Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 27.0%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 218,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 674,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

