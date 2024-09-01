Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 32.8%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

