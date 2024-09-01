Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 32.8%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $19.64.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.