Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Increases By 31.2%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,002,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 1,526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hulic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HULCF opened at $9.97 on Friday. Hulic has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Get Hulic alerts:

Hulic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.