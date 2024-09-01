Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Drops By 11.9%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.
IMI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAF remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. IMI has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.25.
About IMI
