Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Drops By 11.9%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

IMI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAF remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. IMI has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.25.

Get IMI alerts:

About IMI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.