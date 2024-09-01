Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Increases By 9.8%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 22,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 605.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,121,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,536,805 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,190,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 691,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

