Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Increases By 9.8%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 22,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on LXRX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %
LXRX stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.