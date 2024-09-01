Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Increases By 9.8%

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 22,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LXRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 605.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,121,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,536,805 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,190,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 691,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

LXRX stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.