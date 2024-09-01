Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Decreases By 22.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lilium stock. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 534,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILMW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.