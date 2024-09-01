Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Declines By 11.3%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 32.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.