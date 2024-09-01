Short Interest in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Declines By 17.4%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 285,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

