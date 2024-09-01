Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Signify Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PHPPY remained flat at $12.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Signify has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $17.08.
Signify Company Profile
