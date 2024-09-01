Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Posts Earnings Results

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($5.87) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Silexion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLXN opened at $1.46 on Friday. Silexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Get Silexion Therapeutics alerts:

Silexion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

Receive News & Ratings for Silexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.