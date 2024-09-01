Silgan Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Silgan has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLGN

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.