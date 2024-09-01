SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$13.45

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$12.65 to C$13.45 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Hassan sold 7,800 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$87,594.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Tara Hassan sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$87,594.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$239,514.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,940 shares of company stock worth $4,314,630.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

