Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $158.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.94.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

